OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 21
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Health director: Testing for COVID-19 remains limited, but improvements expected soon

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould questioned if it would be possible to identify a decline in positive cases of COVID-19 in the county without consistent and timely lab results. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould questioned if it would be possible to identify a decline in positive cases of COVID-19 in the county without consistent and timely lab results. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – While local hospitals have not experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases and Mohave County’s hospital capacity is still where it needs to be, county Public Health Director Denise Burley said regional testing remains limited.

“A lack of test kits causes agencies to really regulate the number of tests,” she told the county board of supervisors on Monday, April 20 after Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 again inquired about the availability of test kits for patients in Bullhead City.

When Johnson asked if the testing criteria can be relaxed to include people with some or mild symptoms of COVID-19, Burley said it is the lack of test kits that drives the criteria.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 asked how many county residents show up at local health facilities with some coronavirus symptoms and are not getting tested. Burley promised to follow up on her question.

Burley also said her department is working with state Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) to acquire more test kits for the community and is taking requests from health agencies and providers with a deadline of Wednesday, April 22.

“The interest so far is very strong,” Burley said.

She spoke about various tests – both diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and antibody tests to check who has been exposed to the coronavirus. Burley explained the county cannot approve of some of those tests because the particular ones available on the market are not quite reliable yet.

“Science is moving really fast,” Burley said, “and they are working on perfecting those tests.”

She expressed hope that good diagnostic tests will soon be available and, combined with working antibody tests, will help to understand “where those numbers really are,” Burley said, referring to residents who have or may have had COVID-19 but were never tested or aware of being infected.

“It will be very useful for the future, to understand the disease better,” Burley said.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 asked about the two-week period of declining positive cases identified by U.S. President Donald Trump as a prerequisite to reopening the economy. “How is that going to work if the timing of receiving positive tests is more based on” when the lab has the results than the actual occurrence of the virus, Gould asked.

“The labs are processing the tests much more quickly and we get the results more timely,” Burley answered, adding that the wait time for a test result has been reduced from 14 days to two or three days. “The delay is no longer there," she said.

Burley confirmed that many recent local COVID-19 cases have been identified as resulting “community spread,” meaning they are not linked to previous cases or travel, but rather the general spread of the virus in the community.

She also said La Paz County reached out offering assistance to Mohave County in terms of epidemiological help and contact tracing assistance. The county is grateful and is considering the offer, Burley said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County COVID-19 cases to peak in about a week
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley Q&A
Mohave County coronavirus Q and A
Kingman Regional Medical Center is looking at tests for COVID-19 antibodies
Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State