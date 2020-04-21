Mohave Community College planning virtual 2020 graduate recognition ceremony

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will honor its 2020 graduates with three separate events.

MCC will not be holding a traditional commencement ceremony in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the college will host a Virtual 2020 Graduate Recognition Ceremony to honor the students' accomplishments, according to a news release.

The online video ceremony will premiere at 3 p.m. May 15 via MCC’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/MohaveCC) and YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/MohaveCCVideos).

“For those graduating we are so proud of you for what you have done and what you have accomplished, and we still want to do everything we can to celebrate you in many different formats and ways over the next year,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein in a video message to MCC students.

The college will also be providing students with a digital program for the virtual ceremony. The program will list names of the graduates and those who are receiving awards for their hard work. This includes the 2020 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award (Mohave.edu/Kathy-Hodel), which honors one deserving MCC graduate each year with $10,000 cash to spend however they want. It is not a scholarship, but a cash award.

As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over, 2020 graduates will be honored again during a reception event on their home campus. There will be a reception on each of the four college campuses throughout Mohave County.

During the campus receptions graduates will have the opportunity to meet with the college president and other dignitaries who will congratulate them in-person. Graduates and their families are encouraged to attend, and graduates can wear their caps and gowns for photos.

The college will also honor graduates with a 2020-2021 Commencement Ceremony at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in May 2021.

"We would love for you to come and be part of the commencement ceremony and walk across the stage in front of the thousands of friends and family who will be there to congratulate you," Dr. Klippenstein told the students.

Those with questions about the events to honor the 2020 graduates should call 1-866-MOHAVECC, or 1-866-664-2832. To receive alerts about the ceremony premiere, like the MCC Facebook page and subscribe to the YouTube Channel.

For more information on the college’s plans to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit web page Mohave.edu/Coronavirus.

Information provided by Mohave Community College