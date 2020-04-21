OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 21
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Shutdown has cost 420,000 Arizona jobs

More than 400,000 jobs have been lost in Arizona due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

More than 400,000 jobs have been lost in Arizona due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 4:34 p.m.

PHOENIX – Nearly 420,000 Arizonans have lost their jobs so far due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the shut-down of non-essential businesses and stay-at-home orders by Gov. Doug Ducey.

And that's the cases we know of.

New figures Monday show another 72,103 people filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance in the week ended last Friday. That brings the total in the past five weeks to 418,016.

That is 11.6% of the total Arizona workforce, meaning those working and those looking. That compares with the official unemployment rate for march of 5.5%.

The numbers do not cover those who worked less than 30 hours a week as they do not qualify for unemployment benefits.

How many people work part time is not reported by the state. But the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, even before the economic downturn, there were about 115,000 Arizonans who wanted to work full time but only could find part-time employment.

The Department of Economic Security, which administers unemployment benefits, also said in a release on Monday that Arizona is "continuing to develop” the state's version of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program. This will provide benefits to some who are ineligible for regular jobless payments such as the self employed.

Overall, DES said it distributed $150.9 million in benefits last week, with an additional $74 million on Monday, a figure that includes the extra $600 a week provided for under federal legislation above and beyond the state's own maximum of $240 a week.

DES also said it has issued retroactive $600 payments to those who began filing as far back as March 29.

DES also said it answered 23,700 calls in the past week, though there was no indication of how many people were unable to get through.

With all the new applications, DES also announced it will be contracting with a private company to help identify those who have applied but are ineligible for benefits.

The agency said that involves new efforts to access and use "additional data sources to identify potential fraudulent claims and activity.”

There was no immediate response to requests for information on what that entails.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Record number of Arizonans seek jobless benefits
Unemployment claims balloon in Arizona due to virus
Arizonans to get financial relief from executive order
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Unemployed must accept job in 4 weeks or lose benefits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State