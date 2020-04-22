OFFERS
Mohave County COVID-19 case count continues to rise

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 22, 2020 9:34 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County now has 64 cases of COVID-19 after the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday evening, April 21, that two more Lake Havasu City area residents have tested positive.

One of the individuals is in the 45-54 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. The other is in the 65 and older age range and hospitalized, according to the county.

Health department staff will initiate the contact investigation for both cases. It is unknown at this time whether the cases are travel-related or epidemiologically linked to another case.

There are now 33 confirmed positive cases in the Kingman service area, 25 in the Lake Havasu City area including three deaths, and six in Bullhead City.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Wednesday, April 22 that it had tested 432 individuals. Of those tests, 392 returned negative and 29 positive tests were confirmed, with three patients hospitalized. Results are still pending from 11 tests.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 5,459 cases and 229 deaths. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 811,759 cases and 45,241 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

