Supervisor: 2 of Mohave County’s COVID-19 cases are related to long-term care facilities

KINGMAN -- The coronavirus has found its way into at least one long-term care facility in Mohave County.

District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, in a news release from his office on Wednesday, April 22, said that three of the county’s 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are from congregate living facilities. One case, he wrote, is related to a homeless shelter, while two others were connected to long-term care facilities.

Information released to date by the Mohave County Department of Public Health is limited to the service area in which the infected citizen resides, but not the type of facility in which he or she lives.

Of the 64 confirmed cases, 33 are in the area served by Kingman Regional Medical Center, while 25 are in the Lake Havasu City service area and six are in the Bullhead City service area. Three county residents have died from complications from COVID-19. Each of the deceased was in the age 65 and older age range, and lived in Lake Havasu City.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 952 Mohave County residents have been tested for COVID-19. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated in Arizona.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday that it had tested 432 patients for COVID-19. Of those tests, results for 392 were returned negative, while 29 positive cases were confirmed, resulting in three hospitalizations. Results from 11 tests are still pending.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting at 3 p.m. Wednesday that 5,459 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, and 229 Arizonans have died. Nationwide, Reuters said at least 821,695 Americans have contracted the virus, and at least 46,015 have perished.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.