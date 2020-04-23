Campfire bans in effect for Arizona national forests
KINGMAN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service for the Southwestern Region has announced that igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire will be prohibited in Arizona’s six national forests until June 30 or further notice starting Wednesday, April 22.
The agency wrote on its website that the campfire ban has been enacted in order to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It added that the restriction will prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources, in addition to reducing firefighter exposure to COVID-19.
The restrictions also apply to charcoal grills and barbecues, and coal and wood burning stoves. However, visitors can still use pressurized liquid or gas devices such as stoves, grills or lanterns that have shut-off valves so long as they are at least 3 feet from any flammable materials.
“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Acting Regional Forester Elaine Kohrman in the release. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus and unwanted human-caused wildfires.”
There are six national forests in Arizona: Prescott National Forest, Coconino National Forest, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Tonto National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and Coronado National Forest.
The USDA wrote that violating the ban may result in fines, appearances in federal court and possible jail time.
Information provided by the USDA
