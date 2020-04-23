Health director: 35 county virus cases are ‘health-care associated’
KINGMAN – The coronavirus has made an appearance in long-term care facilities in Mohave County.
County Supervisor Buster Johnson announced in a news release on Wednesday, April 22, that at least two cases of COVID-19 were in long-term care facilities in the county, while one stemmed from a homeless shelter. No specific locations were provided.
And county Director of Public Health Denise Burley told the supervisors on Thursday, April 23 that 35 cases – more than half of the 69 cases confirmed in the county through 3 p.m. Thursday – are “health-care associated infections.” That means the patient is either a health-care worker, or was infected during hospitalization or in a long-term care facility, Burley explained.
The information was revealed as the county begins reporting more data regarding cases. Unitl now, cases were listed either as related to travel ouside the county, resulting from contact with another known patient, or the result of the general spread of the virus through the community.
Burley said final determinations have now been made on 68 of the 69 known cases, with 14 listed as “community acquired,” nine attributed to out-of-state or international travel, and 10 from close contacts with an existing case. The remainder fall under the new category of health-care associated infections.
