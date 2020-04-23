High-speed internet is vital to rural areas
Lea Peterson, Arizona Corporation Commission Commissioner
Originally Published: April 23, 2020 3:35 p.m.
AnonymousUser
Most Read
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
- Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases to peak in about a week
- Mohave County records another COVID-19 case
- Alleged burglar shot and killed in Dolan Springs
- Mohave County treasurer: State law requires property tax payments to be made by Friday, May 1
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 peak forecast for May
- A third Mohave County residents dies from COVID-19
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: