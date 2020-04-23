The hills are alive with wildflowers

It’s a banner year for the wildflower bloom in northwestern Arizona. This year, Arizona’s most beautiful floral carpets are prettier than ever and if we’re lucky, the high desert and mountains will continue to bloom until the middle of May.

“There is a big flush of wildflowers out there,” said Andrew Brischke, Mohave County Extension interim director, who is based in Kingman.

And the interest in desert wildflowers is real and blooming, confirmed Joshua Noble, deputy director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Kingman.

“Last year during the super bloom, I saw a lot of out-of-state plates on Oatman Highway and we had several inquiries about where the flowers could be seen and what kind of flowers they were,” he said. “Travelers were excited to be here at the moment. I don’t think it’s an established annual draw because not every year do we have a showing like last year and this year.”

While Kingman won’t get an economic boost from the wildflowers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, locals still have a few weeks to enjoy the desert wildflowers.

“Most plants have flowers,” Brischke said when asked to explain the basics. “Flowers are in the marketing department. Their job is to attract bees, butterflies and other insects.”

That’s where the beauty kicks in. And the colors. For example, Brischke said, bees love yellow, and yes, some of the pollen collected from wildflowers will end up as Arizona honey.

“We know that flowers’ main goal in life is to promote reproduction because those plants who rely on wind, not insects, to carry their seeds, don’t bother to bloom,” Brischke explained.

Desert flowers can start to bloom in the Kingman area as early as mid-February, but the last couple of years were special, Brischke said, due to sufficient moisture. This year is unusually wet again.

The Kingman area is on the eastern edge of the Mojave Desert. Here we can find, according to the Arizona State Parks’ website, pale lilac asters and dark violet lupine, sunny brittlebush, desert chicory, marigolds, primrose, poppies and yellow cups.



The only problem is, and what makes this year’s bloom special, is that desert wildflowers are notoriously unreliable. Intense desert blooming is not an every-year phenomenon here, Brischke said, noting some years are just too dry, or the rain comes at the wrong time, for flowers.

You can almost predict the size of the bloom by looking at rain patterns between November and February, Brischke said. Almost.

“It’s mostly about the rain,” he said, but not just about the amount of rain. Frequency and timing also matter.

Brischke is a self-proclaimed grass and grazing guy, and doesn’t claim to know all of the desert wildflowers’ secrets. But he knows what he likes.

“Well, I enjoy looking at them,” Brischke said, and that explains it all.

The bloom has been particularly thick around the historic mining town of Oatman, helping provide forage for the town’s burros, which haven’t seen many handouts from tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The bloom has been beautiful around Oatman and all the donkeys have been enjoying ‘all-you-can-eat’ salad,” Oatman’s mayor, a burro named Walter, was quoted by a spokesperson.

“Walter loves eating wildflowers, with purple flowers nettle being his favorite delicacy,” Walter’s handler said.