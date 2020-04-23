Kingman food bank reopens for drive-up service
KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank is back in operation with temporary volunteers and hours of 8 a.m. to noon.
The food bank had closed its doors due to coronavirus considerations, and the fact that it utilizes many elderly volunteers who fall into the high-risk category for contracting the virus.
“Our volunteers range in age from 56 to 96 years of age with 80% over the age of 70. At this time with the coronavirus situation as it is, we will not expose our volunteers who work as many as 120 hours a month to becoming sick,” the food bank wrote on its Facebook page at the end of March.
But now the food bank is back in operation thanks to some new volunteers.
“We have temporary volunteers who are helping us out in this time of need due to the fact that our regular volunteers are elderly with underlying medical issues,” reads a message on the food bank’s answering machine at 928-757-4165.
The food bank, located at 2930 E. Butler Ave., also wrote on its Facebook page that its services are drive-up only. Those wishing to utilize the food bank need to bring an Arizona ID or driver’s license for anyone over the age of 18, and birth certificates or school IDs for anyone under 18.
“And we will be open until the government shuts us down or we run out of volunteers,” the post concluded.
Information provided by the Kingman Area Food Bank
