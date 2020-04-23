Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise

KINGMAN – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Mohave County, with eight new cases reported between 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 and 3 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Five of the new cases were reported Wednesday evening, and four of those were in the Kingman service area, which is the region of the county served by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Two of the four Kingman cases involved adults in the 55-64 age range, while one each involved adults in the 55-64 and 45-54 age ranges.

All of the new patients are in isolation and recovering at home, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which is undertaking contact investigations.

There have now been 37 cases confirmed in Kingman, 26 in the Lake Havasu City service area, and six in the Bullhead City service area. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,000 Mohave County residents have now been tested for the virus.

KRMC was reporting Thursday afternoon that it had tested 441 persons and recorded 30 positive cases.

In Mohave County, the coronavirus has been most prevalent in the 20-44 age group, with 27 cases reported, according to the county. There have been 18 cases logged in the age 65 and older category, 12 in the 55-64 age range, 11 in the 45-54 age range and one case in a person under age 20.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 5,769 cases and 249 deaths as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 874,372 cases and 49,606 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.