Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Can I get the coronavirus from my pet?

While several house cats in New York have contracted the coronavirus, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to humans. (Miner file photo)

While several house cats in New York have contracted the coronavirus, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to humans. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 24, 2020 3:19 p.m.

Can I get the coronavirus from my pet?

There's no evidence pets are spreading the virus to people.

However, there have been a few cases worldwide where animals likely got the virus from humans, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A 4-year-old tiger tested positive at New York City's Bronx Zoo, and officials think a zookeeper with the virus got the feline sick. Several other lions and tigers have also tested positive at the zoo.

Two house cats in different homes in New York have also contracted the virus, likely from their owners or someone in the neighborhood.

More research is needed to determine how the coronavirus affects animals. The USDA does not recommend routine testing for pets.

If you're sick, avoid your furry companions – just like you would with people. If you’re the sole caretaker for an animal, it’s best to wash your hands before and after interacting with them.

