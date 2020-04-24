Festival for ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
TUPELO, Miss. - The switch to virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic includes a festival honoring the king of rock ‘n’ roll.
Organizers for the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi announced Wednesday the music event slated to be held in June will now be a virtual gathering. “The health and safety of our patrons is most important, but we are excited to share our festival with the world,” Debbie Brangenberg, the executive director of the festival, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
The annual fest honoring Tupelo-born Elvis Presley features performances from musicians, gospel groups, and includes a competition to qualify for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest held in Memphis.
Organizers are offering refunds for those who do not want to attend a virtual festival.
