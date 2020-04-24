Mohave County records more COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Mohave County now has 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the county Department of Public Health reported four new cases in Kingman and two in Bullhead City the evening of Thursday, April 23.

The health department wrote in a news release that five of the six new patients are currently in isolation and recovering at home. Of those, the ones reported in Kingman included a case in the 45-54 age range epidemiologically linked to another case; a case in the 65 and older range not travel related or epidemiologically linked to another case; and a case in the 20-44 age range also not travel relation or linked to another confirmed case.

The last new Kingman case is in the 65 and older age range, hospitalized and not travel-related or epidemiologically liked to another case.

One of the new cases from the Bullhead City area is in the 45-54 age range and epidemiologically linked to another case, while the other is in the 65 and older range and epidemiologically linked to another case. Both of those patients are in isolation and recovering at home. Contact investigations have been initiated in all six cases.

There are now 41 cases in the Kingman service area, which is the area served by Kingman Regional Medical Center. There have been 26 cases in Lake Havasu City, including three deaths, and eight in Bullhead City. Information about the number of patients who have recovered is not available.

KRMC was reporting the morning of Friday, April 24 that it had tested 441 persons and recorded 30 positive cases, and that 11 results were pending.



Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 5,769 cases and 249 deaths as of 8 a.m. Friday. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 878,415 cases and 50,276 deaths at 9 a.m. Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.