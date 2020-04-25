OFFERS
Sun, April 26
Coronavirus relief pushing US deficits to staggering heights

U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo after signing another coronavirus relief bill on Friday, April 24. (Official White House photo/Public domain)

ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press
Originally Published: April 25, 2020 4:57 p.m.

WASHINGTON – Spend what it takes, Washington said as it confronted the coronavirus. Well over $2 trillion later, it’s unclear where that spending will end.

One of the lasting legacies of the coronavirus pandemic will be staggering debts and deficits on the U.S. balance sheet, with shortfalls hitting levels that would have been unthinkable just a few decades ago.

The latest, and dire, projection from the Congressional Budget Office, released Friday, states the U.S. deficits will mushroom to $3.7 trillion in 2020, fueled by the four coronavirus relief bills signed into law by President Donald Trump.

A fifth bill is already in the works, and will be “expensive,” according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The deficit for 2021 is estimated to tally $2.1 trillion, double previous CBO estimates.

The report predicts a devastating hit to the economy this quarter at an annualized rate of decline of 40% – probably the sharpest economic shock ever – accompanied by a 15% unemployment rate this spring and summer. For the entire year, the economy is predicted to shrink by 5.6%.

The deficit was entrenched long before the virus, with federal revenues shrinking to well below historic averages and the spending side of the ledger rising thanks to record Pentagon expenditures and the addition of baby boomers to Medicare and Social Security.

Even Washington’s few remaining spending hawks say red ink should not be a focus for now as the government faces unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression and shutdown orders lasting well into next month or beyond.

“Right now, I think the wise move for Congress is to keep the economy afloat regardless of what it costs," said Brian Riedl, an economic and budgetary policy analyst at the free market Manhattan Institute think tank.

“That being said, the budgetary cost is enormous, cannot be ignored, and makes it even more important that lawmakers begin thinking about how to fix the federal budget after this is over,” he continued.

The problem is landing in the lap of whoever is elected in November in a race that's been transformed by the crisis.

The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, supported numerous deficit-reduction bills over his long career but has moved significantly to the left in hopes of uniting party progressives behind him.

