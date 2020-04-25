Letters to the Editor | April 26, 2020

Editor,

I want to thank the Kingman Miner for the information on the internet. I am 81 years young and have an old computer that works great but cannot afford the paper and the updates on the coronavirus is important to me as I shop at Smith’s store pick up so I don't have to go into the stores. I wish more people would pay attention to the rules on staying home and stop the spread of this virus. Thank you for all the news I get from your paper.

Caroline Leachman

Chloride

Editor,

I am appalled by many people still not practicing social distancing and still not wearing face masks. Many of the “God fearing” people are the worst to follow these guidelines. It is no wonder shoppers are hoarding food supplies because they do not want to be exposed any more than they have to to these ignorant shoppers. Even my pickup truck is wearing a face mask on the grill.

Jeannette Lee

Golden Valley

Editor,

We had an emergency and had to drive to the vet. We’ve been reading and seeing a lot of news showing empty streets in other Arizona counties. We noticed while driving in Kingman that it seems like everyday traffic. We watched fast food places with vehicles lined up waiting to order. Walmart was a joke in the parking lot. Street traffic was like any other day.

It was sad watching people buying stuff from the garden department, paint department and not caring about themselves or others.

The only things I’ve seen change in Kingman are business hours, restaurants doing pick-up orders only, plus the businesses closed by the state. By comparison, Bullhead City seems dead and has the lowest count of COVID-19 cases. Kingman has the highest COVID-19 count in Mohave County. It’s no wonder.

Charles McDaniel

Editor,

Here in Arizona, the heroic work of our medical professionals and first responders has been remarkable to watch. Their tireless effort to confront COVID-19 is an act of selflessness.

Concurrently, there’s a group of workers tackling a different challenge – those that must remain at their posts to provide products and services that are essential. Food and beverage manufacturing personnel, farmers and truck drivers are working around the clock to get us our groceries. Stock workers are hustling to put items on the shelves. Cashiers, counter attendants, managers and assistant managers are working double-time.

The work of these individuals often goes unnoticed, but they’re critical to helping us maintain a sense of normalcy as we battle this pandemic.

We at the Arizona Beverage Association salute these workers and encourage everyone to give a “thank you” to one of these folks when you see them.

Palmer Nackard

Arizona Beverage Association

Editor,

We, like so many others, are tired of all the restrictions and negativity around this coronavirus. It has cramped our lifestyles and all the freedoms we have grown to love and enjoy.

But, we have to do whatever we have to do to get through this pandemic. Every day we hear of more confirmed cases, and more deaths. So depressing! How about putting up a few hotlines in each county for people to call in to report that they did have the virus, and now have recovered? We need to hear more positive numbers instead of all this negativity for all our efforts.

Darlene Gerhardt

Kingman