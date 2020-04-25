OFFERS
Mohave County Animal Shelter overcrowded again

Lynn Kannianen of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter poses with Lucas. (Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 25, 2020 5:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – Snuggle-loving Lucas, a 4-year-old American bulldog mix, is fully recovered from his injury sustained by a .45 caliber bullet, and remains available for adoption along with numerous other animals populating the overcrowded Mohave County Animal Shelter, 950 Buchanan St.

“He has soulful little eyes and will look you directly in the eye,” Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said of Lucas. “He likes to snuggle; he would be the perfect lap dog.”

Mohave County has also cut the adoption rate for dogs more than 30 pounds and over a year old, and Friends has even subsidized half the new rate.

That means dogs meeting the criteria above can be adopted for $30. Lucas is one of those dogs.

Adopted animals will be current on vaccines, spayed or neutered, and will receive a free veterinary visit.

Those who adopt a dog will also receive PetSmart coupons worth more than $400, Kannianen said, adding that now is the perfect time to adopt an animal with many stuck at home and practicing social distancing.

“It is the perfect time,” she said. “Some shelters across the country, believe it or not, are actually empty. We, unfortunately, are not.”

Come Thursday, April 30, the shelter will have approximately eight shepherd mix puppies about 8 weeks old available for adoption.

The shelter is practicing recommended social distancing in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and to that end, performs one adoption at a time to one person at a time. To schedule an adoption appointment with the shelter, call 928-753-2727.

Kannianen said the shelter is well situated in terms of dry food, but that monetary donations are always appreciated to assist with the care of animals.

Monetary donations sent to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1224, Kingman, AZ, 86402 are 100% tax deductible and come with a receipt, Kannianen said.

