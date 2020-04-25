OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 26
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary Notice | Robert (Bob) Alfred Taylor Jr.

Originally Published: April 25, 2020 4:55 p.m.

Robert (Bob) Alfred Taylor Jr. died in his home in Dolan Springs, Arizona on March 17, 2020.

He was born July 6, 1932 and is preceded by his first wife of 70 years, Janice A. Taylor; two brothers, two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.

Bob made Dolan Springs, Arizona his home for the past 24 years. He lived as an avid explorer, inventor, prospector, stock car driver, seeker of knowledge and student of life. He loved a challenge and adventure.

Bob is survived by Patricia Biggs Taylor, a loving wife of eight years, along with her five sons, 26 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Bob and Janice leave a legacy of three sons, one daughter, two adopted grandchildren, 32 grandchildren, 112 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Bob touched innumerable lives and provided a rich history for his family. The world is a lesser place without him in it.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

4/03/01
Benjamin D. Shelden
Benjamin D. Shelden
6/20/01
Obituary | Rowland Laverne Fisher

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State