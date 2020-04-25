Obituary Notice | Robert (Bob) Alfred Taylor Jr.
Robert (Bob) Alfred Taylor Jr. died in his home in Dolan Springs, Arizona on March 17, 2020.
He was born July 6, 1932 and is preceded by his first wife of 70 years, Janice A. Taylor; two brothers, two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
Bob made Dolan Springs, Arizona his home for the past 24 years. He lived as an avid explorer, inventor, prospector, stock car driver, seeker of knowledge and student of life. He loved a challenge and adventure.
Bob is survived by Patricia Biggs Taylor, a loving wife of eight years, along with her five sons, 26 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bob and Janice leave a legacy of three sons, one daughter, two adopted grandchildren, 32 grandchildren, 112 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Bob touched innumerable lives and provided a rich history for his family. The world is a lesser place without him in it.
