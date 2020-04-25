Rants and Raves | April 26, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

COVID-19 – No wonder Kingman has the most COVID-19 cases in Mohave County. While waiting in the car at Smith’s yesterday I noticed that 75% of the shoppers were not wearing a mask. Come on people, let’s work together.

Movies from cable companies – Suddenlink, why not give customers a month of HBO and Starz free? it would give us something else to watch and drum up business for these companies.

Nothing has been done to control the people in Mohave County to control the outbreak here. So, yes, it’s gonna get worse. No one has shut down like they should. No one has control of people being out in public as other cities do.

Drive-in movies – Kingman never had a drive-in movie. It would be good now for families to go, and G-rated movies again, too. Start a petition and see what people think.

Distance learning – I fear the children will be no smarter than their parents. Video games teach nothing. Open the classrooms with kids 6 feet apart, schedule them in three hour increments, include homework. This puts a real teacher in the room.