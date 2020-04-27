National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area

KINGMAN – Temperatures in Kingman are forecast to reach the low- to mid-90s this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the area from Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30.

Following a high of 89 Monday, April 27, Tuesday will see a high near 93 degrees and a low of around 62. The temperature will heat up even more come Wednesday, April 29, as the high is forecast near 95 degrees and the low around 66. Winds could also gust as high as 20 mph.

The temperature will begin to cool down Thursday, April 30, though only slightly. Thursday’s high is forecast at around 93 degrees with a low later that night of around 63.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning has been issued due to “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures expected to be around 20 degrees above normal.” The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room when possible and out of the sun. Those who do go outside should wear lightweight clothing and schedule frequent rest breaks.

NWS forecasts that the remainder of the week will see temperatures in the mid- to high-80s.

Information provided by the National Weather Service