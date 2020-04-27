New COVID-19 cases recorded in Kingman

KINGMAN – Mohave County now has 96 cases of COVID-19 following the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s report of eight new cases, seven of which are in the Kingman service area, on Sunday, April 26.

Four of the Kingman cases are hospitalized, the health department wrote in a news release.

Three of the hospitalized patients are in the 65 and older age range, while one is in the 45-54 age range. Two of the cases are linked to other known cases.

The other three Kingman patients – one each in the 20-44, 45-54 and 65 and over age ranges -- are in isolation and recovering at home. Each of those cases is epidemiologically linked to another case.

There are now 59 cases in Kingman including one death, 27 in Lake Havasu City with three deaths, and 10 in Bullhead City. Information about the number of patients who have recovered is not tabulated in Arizona.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Monday, April 27 that it had tested 512 individuals with 48 positive cases and 13 adults hospitalized. There were 30 test results pending.

At 9 a.m. Monday the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 6,716 cases and 275 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 971,261 confirmed cases and 54,847 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.