In-person call to public still suspended for May 4 Mohave County supervisors meeting

KINGMAN – Due to “increased concerns regarding the coronavirus,” the in-person call to the public on items not on the agenda for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ May 4, 2020 meeting remains suspended, according to a news release from the county. Comments can be submitted to the clerk of the board no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1. Written comments can be delivered to the Clerk of the Board at https://bit.ly/3cSN9tp or by dropping them off in person at 700 W. Beale St. Written comments will be publicly read during the meeting.

Also, in an effort to follow the federal government’s recommendation of keeping group sizes at gatherings to 10 or people or less, limited attendance by the public will be permitted if someone chooses to speak on public hearing items. Members of the public are expected to follow “social distancing” during the meetings and stay at least 6 feet apart. No audience member should be seated directly next to another or directly in front or behind another, the news release noted.

If someone wants to submit comments for items listed on the agenda and will not be attending, send them to Ginny.Anderson@mohavecounty.us. The meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.

Information provided by Mohave County