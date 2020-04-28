3 die in Kingman, county hits 101 COVID-19 cases

Three more deaths from complications of COVID-19 were announced in the Kingman service area on Tuesday, April 28.

The deaths – the fourth in the area served by Kingman Regional Medical Center and the seventh in the county – all involved adults in the 65-and-over age range.

Each case was epidemiologically linked to a previously known case, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The grim news came on the heels of a couple of grim milestones.

Mohave County recorded its 100th COVID-19 case on Monday, April 27, just a day before the case count in the United States went over the 1 million mark.

The number of cases in the county grew by more than 50% over the past week, rising from 61 cases as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 to 101 cases by the same time on Tuesday, April 28. The first case in the county was logged on Tuesday, March 24.

Kingman leads the county with 61 cases, compared to 29 in the Lake Havasu City service area and 11 in the Bullhead City service area. But Kingman has also conducted more tests, with KRMC alone testing 545 individuals, about half of the 1,092 tests that the Arizona Department of Health Services reports have been conducted countywide.

Of the KRMC tests, 52 were returned positive, resulting in 13 hospitalizations. There were 40 test results pending at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the local health department, hospitals in Bullhead City and Valle Vista are low on beds, but capacity is not a problem at other county hospitals.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 6,948 cases with 293 deaths on Tuesday afternoon. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated in Arizona.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,001,787 cases and 56,667 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.