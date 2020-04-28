OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 28
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Kingman Miner April 29 Adoption Spotlight: Fatima

Fatima

Fatima

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 1:01 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Fatima is a strong and confident teenager. Part of this confidence has come from school as she has consistently made A’s and B’s on her report cards. She enjoys cheerleading, reading books and journaling. Fatima would like her future family to understand and acknowledge her culture. Get to know Fatima and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

