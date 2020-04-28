Kingman Miner April 29 Adoption Spotlight: Fatima
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 1:01 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Fatima is a strong and confident teenager. Part of this confidence has come from school as she has consistently made A’s and B’s on her report cards. She enjoys cheerleading, reading books and journaling. Fatima would like her future family to understand and acknowledge her culture. Get to know Fatima and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
