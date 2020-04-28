Mohave County COVID-19 case count now in triple digits

KINGMAN – Mohave County now has 100 cases of COVID-19 following a Monday evening announcement by the Mohave County Department of Public Health that additional cases were confirmed in Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. The announcement came at about the same time that the national case county went over the 1 million mark.

The new Kingman patient is in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. The case is linked to another case. There were two new cases reported in Lake Havasu City, one of which is in the 55-64 age range, hospitalized, and not travel-related nor linked to another case. The second new case from the Lake Havasu City service area is in the 65 and older age range, in isolation and recovering at home. That case has been linked to another case.

The Bullhead City patient is in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. That case is also epidemiologically linked to another case.

There are now 60 confirmed cases in Kingman including one death, 29 in Lake Havasu City with three deaths, and 11 in Bullhead City. Information about the number of patients who have recovered from the virus is not available in Arizona.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Tuesday, April 28 that it had tested 512 individuals with 48 positive cases and 13 adults hospitalized. There were 30 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,092 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday AZDHS was reporting 6,948 cases and 293 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1 million confirmed cases and 56,626 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.