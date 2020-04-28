OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 28
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Electric Cooperative postpones district and annual meetings

The Mohave Electric Cooperative has posponed its district and annual meetings to a later date due to coronavirus concerns. (Adobe image)

The Mohave Electric Cooperative has posponed its district and annual meetings to a later date due to coronavirus concerns. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 1:11 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:08 PM

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative has announced that due to COVID-19 it is postponing the district and annual meetings previously scheduled for June. New meeting dates will be announced later.

“Our concern for the community and the well-being of our members and employees is our priority,” Tyler Carlson, CEO of MEC, said in a news release.

“During this difficult time, we put extra measures in place to promote stay-at-home and social distancing, and we are offering additional payment options to help members dealing with the current hardship,” he said.

Carlson said MEC is also committed to maintaining reliable electric service.

Members are advised to monitor www.mohaveelectric.com and check bill inserts and messages for updates on new meeting dates.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Borelli, Cobb honored at MEC annual meeting
Mohave Electric Cooperative to host its annual meeting Friday
Mohave Electric Cooperative temporarily suspends residential disconnects until May 6, 2020
Mohave Electric Cooperative warns of scam
County Round-Up: Wednesday, December 28, 2011
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State