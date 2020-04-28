Mohave Electric Cooperative postpones district and annual meetings
Updated as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:08 PM
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative has announced that due to COVID-19 it is postponing the district and annual meetings previously scheduled for June. New meeting dates will be announced later.
“Our concern for the community and the well-being of our members and employees is our priority,” Tyler Carlson, CEO of MEC, said in a news release.
“During this difficult time, we put extra measures in place to promote stay-at-home and social distancing, and we are offering additional payment options to help members dealing with the current hardship,” he said.
Carlson said MEC is also committed to maintaining reliable electric service.
Members are advised to monitor www.mohaveelectric.com and check bill inserts and messages for updates on new meeting dates.
Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative
