Obituary | Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner

Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner, 88, of Kingman passed away April 19, 2020.

He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 7, 1931 to Lloyd and Mary Turner. He was a retired Navy veteran and served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.

Walter is survived by his daughter Janelle; sons Clayton (Cathi) and Scott; four grandsons; sisters Kathy (David) and Ann; and brother Curtis. He was preceded in death by his wife Leona; sons Rodney and Leslie; and grandson Luke.

A private Graveside Service will be held on April 29, 2020 at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens, Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com