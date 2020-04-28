OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 28
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Obituary | Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner

Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner

Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 4:59 p.m.

Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner, 88, of Kingman passed away April 19, 2020.

He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 7, 1931 to Lloyd and Mary Turner. He was a retired Navy veteran and served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.

Walter is survived by his daughter Janelle; sons Clayton (Cathi) and Scott; four grandsons; sisters Kathy (David) and Ann; and brother Curtis. He was preceded in death by his wife Leona; sons Rodney and Leslie; and grandson Luke.

A private Graveside Service will be held on April 29, 2020 at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens, Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

