Obituary | Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner
Walter (Pete) Ralph Turner, 88, of Kingman passed away April 19, 2020.
He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 7, 1931 to Lloyd and Mary Turner. He was a retired Navy veteran and served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.
Walter is survived by his daughter Janelle; sons Clayton (Cathi) and Scott; four grandsons; sisters Kathy (David) and Ann; and brother Curtis. He was preceded in death by his wife Leona; sons Rodney and Leslie; and grandson Luke.
A private Graveside Service will be held on April 29, 2020 at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens, Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 peak forecast for May
- Mohave County records more COVID-19 cases
- Mohave County: Lack of testing could complicate reopening
- New COVID-19 cases recorded in Kingman
- ‘Essential’ businesses spark debate at supervisors’ meeting
- Mohave County Animal Shelter overcrowded again
- Airplane Parking: Kingman Municipal Airport could provide storage for idled air fleets
- Mohave 911
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases to peak in about a week
- Kingman records 8 new coronavirus cases, bringing Mohave County total to 45
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: