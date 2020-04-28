OFFERS
Power outage hits Kingman

UniSource Energy Services says about 2,301 customers lost power in the Kingman area at about 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. Power is expected to be restored by about 9:30 p.m.

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 5:59 p.m.

KINGMAN - A power outage has struck portions of the Kingman area.

According to the UniSource Energy Services website, about 2,301 customers have lost power. The outage was experienced at about 5:45 p.m., and the cause has not yet been determined.

The website said that power should be restored by about 9:30 p.m.

