Arizona governor extends stay-home order, some biz to reopen

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 but said he was partially ending his order closing non-essential businesses.

The Republican governor said the spread of the new virus appears to have slowed in the state, but there’s no clear sign deaths and new cases are trending down.

He’s allowing retail businesses to open next Monday, with more openings by the end of next week. He's expecting restaurants to be allowed to partially reopen in about two weeks.

Ducey said details would be provided later in the day.

Ducey closed schools on March 15, bars and restaurants on March 19 and issued the stay-home order on March 30. That order allowed people to carry out essential tasks such as working, exercising, going to the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy. It otherwise required people to stay at home and barred non-essential businesses from operating as usual.

He has been under pressure to reopen the state economy from business groups and people who opposed the shut-down order. But he was urged by the mayors of Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff to keep the order in place to protect public health.

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of Arizona deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 300, officials said Wednesday, as Gov. Doug Ducey decides whether to begin reopening the state later this week.

The state Department of Health Services reported at least 304 deaths, an increase of 11 from the previous day. and at least 7,202 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 254 from Tuesday.

Deaths have been steadily increasing since Ducey issued his stay-at-home order late last month. It's set to expire Thursday night. Ducey could announce his decision on reopening the state's economy later Wednesday. He has said health data will guide his decision.

The data, however, apparently doesn't provide a clear answer. The state has seen lower numbers of suspected cases in hospital emergency rooms, but hasn't experienced a downward trajectory of cases over two weeks or a drop in the percentage of positive tests.

Those are key metrics the Trump administration has set for states to decide whether to start easing restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus.

The state tracks confirmed cases, but a lack of testing and the fact that many people have few or no symptoms means the number of cases could be much higher. The state plans a testing blitz over the next three Saturdays where it hopes to test as many as 20,000 people each day.

Pressure is mounting on the Republican governor to ease restrictions. The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry has provided a broad list of recommendations that include a phased reopening of shuttered businesses. The mayor of Tucson and Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, however, urged caution.

“Let’s not make the mistake Japan made — they reopened quickly and had to shut back down a month later,” Sinema said in a tweet Wednesday.

In another development, the Phoenix Economic Development Department told the City Council on Tuesday that as many as 25% of the city's small businesses won't survive the pandemic, KJZZ reported.

