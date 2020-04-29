Mohave County COVID-19 case count keeps rising

KINGMAN – Four more COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, bringing the county total to 105.

Three of the new cases are from the Kingman service area. One case is in the 65 and older age range, hospitalized and epidemiologically linked to another case. The other two Kingman cases, one in the 55-64 age range and the other in the 65 and older range, are isolated, recovering at home and epidemiologically linked to another case.

The fourth new case is from Lake Havasu City, in the 65 and older age range and hospitalized.

There are now 64 cases in Kingman with four deaths, 30 in Lake Havasu City including three deaths and 11 in Bullhead City. At approximately 10 a.m., the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced that the first death had been recorded from the Bullhead City service area. The individual was in the 65 and older age range, hospitalized, and their case was not epidemiologically linked to another case, nor was it travel related.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Wednesday, April 29 that it had tested 545 individuals with 52 positive cases and 13 adults hospitalized. There were 40 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,092 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday AZDHS was reporting 6,948 cases and 293 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,019,170 confirmed cases and 58,611 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.