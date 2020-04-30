Arizona Department of Transportation to add truck parking to Kingman-area rest stop

PHOENIX – A project fast-tracked by the Arizona Department of Transportation will add 38 new truck parking spaces to the Haviland Rest Area along Interstate 40 southwest of Kingman.

Deemed an emergency project due to the current public health situation, the upgrade will allow more commercial drivers to rest as they travel long distances delivering essential supplies, the Arizona Department of Transportation wrote in a news release.

The State Transportation Board awarded the $3.98 million project to Fann Contracting of Prescott at a meeting on Tuesday, April 28.

ADOT is adding 22 truck parking spaces to the existing seven spaces at the eastbound rest area and 16 spaces to the existing seven spaces at the westbound rest area, the release noted.

The facilities are located between mileposts 22 and 23, about 25 miles southwest of Kingman along I-40.

“This project helps everyone get safely home by making it easier for long-haul truck drivers to get the rest they need while they support our communities,” ADOT Director John Halikowski explained.

The project is scheduled to start in the next week and is expected to be complete by July.

Haviland Rest Area will remain open and available for commercial vehicles and other travelers during the work.

In addition to moving this project forward to support trucking, ADOT is also aiding commerical truck traffic by temporarily reopening the Parks and Christensen rest areas, located along I-40 and I-17 respectively, in northern Arizona, exclusively for commercial vehicles.

In another measure, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and ADOT also raised the weight limit for commercial vehicles hauling supplies for the COVID-19 relief effort to 90,000 pounds, making it more efficient to get supplies to grocery stores and medical facilities.

For more information about the effort to aid commerical truck traffic, visit azdot.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation