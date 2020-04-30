OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Arizona universities plan to hold classes on campus in fall

Arizona State University and the University of Arizona intend to hold classes on campus this fall while taking precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Schwng, cc-by-sa-2.5, https://bit.ly/2VOmEzs)

Arizona State University and the University of Arizona intend to hold classes on campus this fall while taking precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Schwng, cc-by-sa-2.5, https://bit.ly/2VOmEzs)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 2:30 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona's two largest universities plan hold classes on campus this fall with precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidents said Thursday.

Michael Crow of Arizona State University and Robert Robbins of University of Arizona said they would follow recommendations from state and local health authorities when their classes resume in August.

“We will communicate to you throughout the summer about how those recommendations may impact future decisions and modifications to campus life this fall,” Crow wrote in an email to students and staff.

Northern Arizona University was preparing to announce its own plans later Thursday.

Crow and Robbins did not detail the changes they are considering, nor did they say whether students would be invited to live on campus. Spokespeople for the universities did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Robbins had previously said there could be options for a hybrid environment on the Tucson campus in which classes are offered through a mixture of face-to-face and online instruction.

He has announced plans to offer antibody testing to everyone on campus that will show whether they have ever been infected with COVID-19. Scientists are hopeful that people who recover from the disease will have some level of immunity, but research has not yet determined whether the antibodies will prevent infection.

ASU's Tempe campus is one of the largest college sites in the country with 53,000 students. The university has another 22,000 students on its other campuses in Mesa and Phoenix.

Arizona on Thursday reported 16 new deaths from the coronavirus and 446 new cases. The big jump in cases is likely a reflection of increased testing.

Deaths were reported in Maricopa and Mohave counties, as well as Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties that are home to the Navajo Nation. The tribe has worked aggressively to contain a severe outbreak of the disease.

The Arizona Department of Health Services tracks confirmed cases,. But a lack of testing and the fact that many people have few or no symptoms means the number of cases is likely much higher.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 but said he will allow some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with health precautions. The Republican governor said there are signs the spread of the new virus has slowed in the state, but there’s no clear indication that deaths and new cases are trending down.

The state plans a testing blitz over the next three Saturdays, aiming to test as many as 20,000 people each day.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

