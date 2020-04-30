County to ask governor to relax business restrictions

KINGMAN – Mohave County will send a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asking him to relax the newly extended restrictions to allow for more business activity in Mohave County.

“How do we shut down this virus instead of shutting down the economy,” Chairwoman Jean Bishop asked her colleagues.

All five supervisors expressed frustration with the current situation, calling the governor’s decision to extend the stay-at-home order through May 15 a disappointment, and discussing their own ideas on reopening the local economy.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 read a letter she co-wrote with the county’s state legislative delegation – Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), and Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman).

“It’s time to safely reopen our county,” the letter read, describing a further lockdown as an infringement on rights. It congratulated the county, the state and President Donald Trump for doing “a tremendous job” on the pandemic.

“We cannot go against what the governor says,” District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson stated, noting the state could withhold funding from the county.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 openly called for ignoring the state’s order and coming up with the county’s own reopening plan. He described the current situation and the lockdown as “ridiculous” and mentioned several safety measures as examples of business being conducted safely.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin reminded the board that a violation of a state law might have consequences, both legal and financial, noting the millions of dollars the state contributes to the county’s budget.

According to Arizona Revised Statutes, the county can amend the state’s emergency orders but not in a way that would be inconsistent with the order, both Johnson and Esplin read aloud.

Bishop recognized the need to urge the governor’s office to allow for the opening of Mohave County, calling for further discussion on the letter to the governor and what it should include.

Finally, County Manager Mike Hendrix suggested using the text Angius previously read and co-authored as a basis for the letter to the governor.

Further details will be discussed during the next board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 4. At that time, the supervisors will discuss specific measures that can be used while lifting some restrictions, including the use of face masks and distancing rules for restaurants.