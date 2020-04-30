OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 01
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County to ask governor to relax business restrictions

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will draft a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asking him to relax pandemic restrictions for Mohave County. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will draft a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asking him to relax pandemic restrictions for Mohave County. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County will send a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asking him to relax the newly extended restrictions to allow for more business activity in Mohave County.

“How do we shut down this virus instead of shutting down the economy,” Chairwoman Jean Bishop asked her colleagues.

All five supervisors expressed frustration with the current situation, calling the governor’s decision to extend the stay-at-home order through May 15 a disappointment, and discussing their own ideas on reopening the local economy.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 read a letter she co-wrote with the county’s state legislative delegation – Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), and Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman).

“It’s time to safely reopen our county,” the letter read, describing a further lockdown as an infringement on rights. It congratulated the county, the state and President Donald Trump for doing “a tremendous job” on the pandemic.

“We cannot go against what the governor says,” District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson stated, noting the state could withhold funding from the county.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 openly called for ignoring the state’s order and coming up with the county’s own reopening plan. He described the current situation and the lockdown as “ridiculous” and mentioned several safety measures as examples of business being conducted safely.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin reminded the board that a violation of a state law might have consequences, both legal and financial, noting the millions of dollars the state contributes to the county’s budget.

According to Arizona Revised Statutes, the county can amend the state’s emergency orders but not in a way that would be inconsistent with the order, both Johnson and Esplin read aloud.

Bishop recognized the need to urge the governor’s office to allow for the opening of Mohave County, calling for further discussion on the letter to the governor and what it should include.

Finally, County Manager Mike Hendrix suggested using the text Angius previously read and co-authored as a basis for the letter to the governor.

Further details will be discussed during the next board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 4. At that time, the supervisors will discuss specific measures that can be used while lifting some restrictions, including the use of face masks and distancing rules for restaurants.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Supervisors ponder parks during pandemic
Mohave County’s COVID-19 peak forecast for May
Supervisors debate reopening of local economy
County attorney defends closed session interviews with District 5 candidates
Mohave County ponders how to regulate special events
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State