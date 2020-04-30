Desert Highlands Care Center in Kingman suffers COVID-19 outbreak

KINGMAN – Taking questions from the media and residents on Thursday, April 30, Mohave County and Kingman Regional Medical Center identified the long-term care facility in Kingman suffering the most from the COVID-19 outbreak.

An increase of new positive cases is associated with Desert Highlands Care Center, 1081 Kathleen Ave. Out of 12 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 at KRMC, nine came from this facility, said KRMC CEO Brian Turney.

“Things are heating up in Kingman,” Turney said, but noted that of the 24 patients who have been hospitalized at KRMC since the pandemic began, 18 came from Desert Highlands. He said there might be some positive cases among the facility’s employees, too, but indicated they were not hospitalized.

While Kingman is seeing an increase in positive cases, they can be associated with a specific population and are not a community spread, both Turney and Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley emphasized.

“The rest of the county numbers are fairly steady, not spiking,” Burley said, and added later that the curve in the county seems to have leveled off.

According to Burley, there have been 45 positive cases in the county associated with long-term care facilities, with Kingman having 39 of those cases.

A lot of nursing homes across the nation face similar challenges, Turney explained. He advised community leaders to not necessarily focus on an isolated outbreak when they make their decisions about reopening the economy.