OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 01
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Desert Highlands Care Center in Kingman suffers COVID-19 outbreak

A large number of the coronavirus cases in Kingman originated in nursing homes. (Adobe image)

A large number of the coronavirus cases in Kingman originated in nursing homes. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Taking questions from the media and residents on Thursday, April 30, Mohave County and Kingman Regional Medical Center identified the long-term care facility in Kingman suffering the most from the COVID-19 outbreak.

An increase of new positive cases is associated with Desert Highlands Care Center, 1081 Kathleen Ave. Out of 12 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 at KRMC, nine came from this facility, said KRMC CEO Brian Turney.

“Things are heating up in Kingman,” Turney said, but noted that of the 24 patients who have been hospitalized at KRMC since the pandemic began, 18 came from Desert Highlands. He said there might be some positive cases among the facility’s employees, too, but indicated they were not hospitalized.

While Kingman is seeing an increase in positive cases, they can be associated with a specific population and are not a community spread, both Turney and Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley emphasized.

“The rest of the county numbers are fairly steady, not spiking,” Burley said, and added later that the curve in the county seems to have leveled off.

According to Burley, there have been 45 positive cases in the county associated with long-term care facilities, with Kingman having 39 of those cases.

A lot of nursing homes across the nation face similar challenges, Turney explained. He advised community leaders to not necessarily focus on an isolated outbreak when they make their decisions about reopening the economy.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Health director: 35 county virus cases are ‘health-care associated’
Health director: 35 county virus cases are ‘health-care associated’
Mohave County hospitals prepped for possible surge
Health director: Testing for COVID-19 remains limited, but improvements expected soon
Mohave County: Lack of testing could complicate reopening
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State