Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 01
Democratic leader: Arizona Senate won’t meet as planned

David Bradley, the Democratic leader of the Arizona Senate, said Thursday, April 30 that he is unsure when the Senate will reconvene. (Photo by Gage Skidmore,cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3f6QeI2)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 3:58 p.m.

GLENDALE – The leader of minority Democrats in the Arizona Senate said he's been told by Republican Senate President Karen Fann that the chamber won't meet as planned on Friday.

Sen. David Bradley said Thursday morning that it isn't clear when lawmakers will return.

They could restart the session they recessed last month because of the coronavirus or adjourn for the year.

Fann and Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced a plan last week for the Legislature to meet May 1 to formally close out the session.

But some Republicans pushed back, saying they wanted to complete their work, putting the plan in limbo. Democrats are united in pushing for adjournment.

Lawmakers passed a basic budget March 23, a week before Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-home order to stop the spread of the virus.

Ducey extended that order though May 15 on Wednesday.

Fann wasn't immediately available for comment, nor was Bowers. Rep. T.J. Shope, a member of Republican House leadership team, confirmed no meeting would be held Friday.

A Democratic senator, Lupe Contreras, has been infected with the new virus, a development that toughened resistance to reopening the session.

Arizona had 446 deaths as of Thursday and 7,648 confirmed infections.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting Friday that the number of cases now exceed 1 million, and the death toll has risen to over 60,000.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

