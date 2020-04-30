Free COVID-19 testing set for Kingman

KINGMAN – Five hundred people will be tested for COVID-19 for free from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Kingman High School, 4182 N Bank St., as part of the Arizona Department of Health Services’ “Testing Blitz.”

The mobile event is sponsored by Sonora Quest Laboratories, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley announced at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting Thursday, May 30.

The 500 individuals will be swabbed and the results will be returned to them within two or three days, Burley said. “There might be a line,” she acknowledged. “But if you feel that you have been exposed, you can drive your car, get in the line and get tested.”

Many county residents had expressed interest in the AZDHS program, asking if the testing blitz would include Mohave County. Until now, the majority of those events were conducted in counties such as Maricopa and Coconino, even though the intention is to have them statewide.

“There might be additional events like that in Mohave County,” said Burley, who earlier confirmed that the county applied to be included in the mass-testing project.

She said she learned about the event only yesterday since private laboratories register their initiative via AZDHS.

Sonora Quest came up with their own test kits and PPE equipment to facilitate the event, Burley said. She recommended checking the blitz webpage – https://bit.ly/2VSFTrI – as the most timely source for upcoming testing dates and locations and added she hopes more testing event will soon come to Mohave County.