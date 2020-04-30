Kingman City Council to hold virtual meeting Tuesday, May 5 due to virus pandemic

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 5, at 5 p.m.

The city has provided the public with a number of guidelines for how they can participate in the meeting.

First and foremost, as no more than 10 people should gather in a room at the same time per guidelines from the federal government related to the pandemic, no residents will be allowed in council chambers.

However, they can still submit comments on any item on the May 5 agenda prior to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.

To do so, email cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov or drop off a handwritten comment at the Spring Street entrance of the City Complex at 401 N. Fourth St.

To view the meeting agenda on the city’s website, visit https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/agendas-minutes.

The city asks residents to indicate the item number on the agenda which is being commented on.

Emails and written statements will be given to council for its review, and the list of names and topics that were submitted will be read. A copy of those submissions will be included in the meeting minutes, making them public record.

Residents can also watch the meeting, which will be live streamed, at https://bit.ly/3bMuUFP or on Cable Channel 4.

Information provided by the City of Kingman