Kingman logs 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KINGMAN – Eleven new cases of COVID-19, and two deaths from complications of the virus, were confirmed in the Kingman service area the evening of Wednesday, April 29.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported that the two deaths were previously identified confirmed cases. Both deceased patients were in the 65 and older age range and linked to another confirmed case.

Four of the 11 new patients are hospitalized. Of those, one is in the 20-44 age range and not linked to another case nor travel-related. Another is in the 55-64 age range and linked to another case, while the last two are in the 65 and older range with one linked to another case and the other not.

The remaining seven new patients are not hospitalized. They include a case in the 20-44 age range in isolation and recovering at home, and not linked to another case nor travel-related. One patient in the 45-54 age range is in isolation and recovering at home, in a case not linked to another case or travel-related. Two are in the 55-64 age range, both of which are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

The last three new Kingman cases are all in the 65 and older age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another confirmed case.

There are have now been 116 positive COVID-19 cases in Mohave County. There are 76 cases in the Kingman service area including six deaths, 29 in the Lake Havasu City area with three deaths, and 11 in Bullhead City including one death. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Thursday, April 30 that it had tested 593 individuals with 58 positive cases and 13 adults hospitalized. There were 43 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,123 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 8 a.m. Thursday AZDHS was reporting 7,202 cases and 304 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,046,760 cases and 60,778 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.