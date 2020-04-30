Obituary | Ashton Cordell Sikman

Ashton Cordell Sikman, born July 19, 2008 in Laguna Hills, California, at the Saddleback Memorial Hospital, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 with his family by his side at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. Ashton was unexpectedly diagnosed on Saturday April 18, 2020 with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and his passing was due to complications of the Leukemia.

Ashton in his short life touched the heart of everyone he came in contact with. He was known for his outgoing, loving “HAPPY” personality. Ashton always wanted everyone “happy and to get along.” Ashton was 11 years old and attended 5th Grade at Smoketree Elementary School, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Previously Ashton was a student at Cerbat Elementary School in Kingman Arizona, for 3rd and 4th grades. Ashton loved fishing at Site Six and could be found there often. His other interests were LHC Cub Scouts, bowling, wrestling, football, camping, hiking, skateboarding and playing video games with his dog, Maverick. Ashton is missed and forever in the memories of everyone who ever met him. He will certainly be “Forever Fishing with Angels.”

Services for Ashton will be private.

Ashton is survived by father Daniel Sikman of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; mother Adrienne Goldsworthy and stepfather David Goldsworthy of Kingman, Arizona;. siblings Hailey Alysse Tucker, married to David Tucker, and nephew Jameson Cayde Tucker of Windsor Lock, Connecticut; Devin Sikman of Cherry Valley California, Tanner Sikman of Lake Havasu City , Arizona, and adopted brothers Logan and Austin Goldsworthy of Kingman, Arizona. He is also survived by grandparents Rudi and Olivia Sikman of Whittier, California; Linda Conway of Fresno, California; Richard and Donna Henry of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Cheri Henry of Cherry Valley, California; and Cindy Gordon of Kingman, Arizona; godfather Robert “Bubba” Brown and his daughters, Makayla, Bailey and Savannah Brown, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family members.