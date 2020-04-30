OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 01
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | George E. Keller

George E. Keller

George E. Keller

Originally Published: April 30, 2020 5:01 p.m.

George E. Keller was born March 9, 1931, at Rosebud, South Dakota, to Frank and Olive (Flood) Keller. He grew up in St. Francis and graduated from St. Francis Mission in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge in 1955, he enrolled in college at Chadron State Teacher College.

During these years, he met and married his first wife, Mina Marie Connot. This union brought seven children into the world. Mina passed away in 1970 due to complications of child birth. This left George alone to raise seven children by himself – Nancy, Tom, Linda, Richard, Ron, Sandy and Anita. George ended up being a single father to all seven children, ranging from the age of 14 years to the youngest, a newborn.

During his college years, he was a painter and did general construction work. He also worked for law enforcement in Chadron during the latter part of his college career. After graduating from Chadron Teacher College, he landed a teaching job in Ewing, Nebraska. He taught science and U.S. government and became the high school principal.

He next took a position at Flandreau Indian School as a teacher, then in a supervisory role at the dormitory. A position came open in Rosebud and he moved back to the Rosebud Reservation in 1968, where he became the head of the BIA dormitories. Following this position, he served as the CAP (Community Action) Director. He then became the first high school principal for Lower Brule. During the time he lived in Lower Brule, he also taught college extension courses for the University of South Dakota.

George met Marcheta Ann Cook, and they were married in 1973. They had four sons together – Gene, Jeff, Marc and Tim. They moved back to the Rosebud Reservation and George took a position as the BIA superintendent for the Rosebud Agency. He became a career BIA employee and transferred to San Carlos, then to Truxton Canyon Agency, and finished his BIA career in Salt River Agency with 32 years of federal government service time. After retirement, he continued to work in the field of housing, resource development and education. He served the Native American people as a grant writer for the Resource Development Office on the Rosebud Reservation. One of his proudest achievements was securing a veterans’ cemetery on the Rosebud Reservation.

George possessed a Master’s Degree from SDSU and had also taken courses at Haskell and the University of Nebraska. George received his Honorary Doctorate at Sinte Gleska University in May, 2008. He was a very devoted father, husband and provider for all 11 children and his two wives. He faithfully practiced and relied on his Catholic religion.

George was an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. He was involved in many volunteer projects ranging from coaching, refereeing, serving as a Cub Scout leader, and working in the communities building playgrounds and places for children to play. He was a grandpa, great-grandpa, cousin and uncle to many on the Rosebud Reservation. He never put himself above anyone and always conducted himself in a respectful, professional manner. He lived a very productive life and represented the true meaning of Ikceka Wicasa (common Lakota Man).

George, 89, of Kingman, Arizona, and formerly of Rosebud, South Dakota, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Marcheta Keller, Kingman, Arizona; and his children, Nancy (Walt) Keller Hernandez, Mission, South Dakota; Linda (Mike) McGrath, Rapid City, South Dakota; Richard (Kathy) Keller, Mission, South Dakota; Ron Keller, Mission, South Dakota; Sandy (Dan) Steele, Rapid City, South Dakota; Anita (Richard) Mergy, LeGrand, California; Gene (Lauren) Keller, Kingman, Arizona; Jeffrey (Shelley) Keller, Bakersfield, California; Marc (Jennifer) Keller, Prescott Valley, Arizona; and Tim (Shaye) Keller, Goodyear, Arizona; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Belva Anderson, Hastings, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mina Marie Keller; a son, Thomas Edward Keller; and his parents, Frank and Olive Keller.

Private family services will be held with interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Ronald Bradley Weaver
Lee Williams' Kael Juelfs continues his journey at Chadron St.
Obituary | Carmen Marie Brewer Jacobs
'That high school ought to be excited'
Lee Williams hires new head football coach

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State