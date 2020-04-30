OFFERS
Obituary | Kenneth Buker

Kenneth Buker

Kenneth Buker

Originally Published: April 30, 2020 5:08 p.m.

Kenneth Buker, 82, passed away April 24, 2020 of natural causes in Kingman, Arizona. He was born Feb. 25, 1938 to Lauriston and Rose Buker in Whitinsville, Massachusetts.

Ken is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Buker, of 53 years; son Kenneth Jr.; stepchildren Jim McDonald, Cathy (McDonald) Ashbaucher and Bob McDonald; brother Russell Buker; sister Elaine (Buker) Howard; several nieces and nephews; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many longtime friends in California, Arizona and Maine. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beth (Buker) Allen.

Ken was a Marine veteran and formerly resided in Norridgewock, Maine for 36 years. He retired from Skowhegan Regional Vocational Center and was a lifetime NRA member and a longtime member of the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge #2531.

Ken was an avid woodworker and enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, basket weaving, creating stained glass art and making syrup.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to mohavememorial.com.

