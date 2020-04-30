Obituary | Lori Lee Spry

Lori Lee Spry was born Feb. 24,1962 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She passed away at home on April 26, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona at age 58.

Lori lived a wonderful life. She grew up in Massachusetts where she met her sweetheart of 35 years, Robert.

Together they raised a growing family of four daughters and nine grandchildren who were the joy of her life. She was very involved and never missed an occasion. Lori welcomed everyone into her family with open arms as she was full of happiness, shining smiles and laughter.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Lori had a working career that included everything from serving ice cream to waitressing and grade school computer instruction.

She eventually went on to become an accomplished IT specialist. The last several years she brought her talents and skills to the Nucor Corporation.



Lori’s interests were far and wide. She loved the outdoors – the hiking trails of Sedona, the waterfalls and trails of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, and national parks.

She loved strolling ocean shores from coast to coast with a few of her favorites being Cape Cod, Morro Bay and Malibu.

The family will forever cherish trips to Disney World and the Black Hills of South Dakota where they visited Lori’s grandmothers Flora Lee and Sara Shea and all the extended family. She loved the holidays and getting the whole family together. She also loved her pets and they so loved her.

Lori had many talents including art, crafting and sewing. She enjoyed making things for those she loved.

She also really enjoyed music. Lori loved rocking out with her husband Robert at concerts. The pair more recently attended Santana, Blues Traveler, Psychedelic Furs, Aerosmith and her newest favorite, the Hollywood Vampires.

Lori is survived by her husband, Robert Spry of Kingman; mother, Glenda Boehner of Hawaii; father, Harlan Draine of Ohio; stepfather, Donald Boehner; stepfather, William Hammond; sisters, Karie Bossa and Katherine Draine; brother, Robert Bossa; daughters, Talia, Miranda, Angeline and Emily; foreign exchange student daughter, Tamami Asada of Japan; “wicked” best friend, Deb Spry Best of Boston; grandchildren, Kollin, Sydney, Macie, Amiah, Rhett, Jaylen, Adrian, Rylan and Camryn; and many cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, in-laws, dear friends and co-workers.

Lori’s sunshine touched so many.

Until we meet again, rest peacefully beautiful Lori Lee.

Visitation will be Friday May 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

In lieu of flowers, Lori supported St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.