5 more Mohave County residents perish from complications of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Two more elderly Kingman residents have died of complication of COVID-19. They were among four deaths reported the evening of Friday, July 31 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Both Kingman victims were adults in the 80-89 age bracket. Two residents of the Bullhead City medical service area also perished – one each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups. The death of an adult age 60-69 in the Lake Havasu City service area was reported on Thursday, July 30.

The deaths raised the official toll in Mohave County to 145, and the 124 new cases announced on Thursday and Friday raised the total to 2,965 since the first case was discovered on March 24.

Those numbers include a reduction in cases of 41, and the addition of two deaths. The county noted in a news release that “there are a number of reasons for the adjustment, including the removal of cases that did not have a permanent address in Mohave County, reconciliation of cases reported twice or not originally reported, and removal of probable cases.”

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 25 fewer cases and eight fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The new cases announced Thursday and Friday included 35 in the sprawling Kingman service area.

Seven of those patients are in highly vulnerable age groups, with five cases in the 80-89 age bracket, one age 70-79 and one patient over the age of 90. There were also seven new cases in the 60-69 age range and four in the 50-59 age range.

There were also 26 new cases confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service, 57 in the Bullhead City service area and four in the Arizona Strip over the two-day span.

Bullhead City leads the county with 1,356 confirmed cases and 61 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 949 cases and 29 deaths.

Kingman has had a comparably small number of cases with 586, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 53.

There have also been 61 confirmed cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county noted in the news release that “the number of Mohave County confirmed cases has risen dramatically. Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly.”

More than 1,110 cases have been in the under-40 age groups, including 101 ages 0-10, 166 ages 11-19, and 443 ages 20-29.

Health officials advised residents to practice physical distancing, wear face masks in public and wash hands frequently.

“There remains the problem of an overall lack of interest in wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and true adherence to social distancing. This allows the COVID-19 virus to continue its march through our county,” county health officials noted.

July was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Mohave County. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,822) and half of the deaths (74) have been reported since July 1. In the seven-day period ending Friday, July 31 the county reported 302 new cases and 20 deaths.

According to county health officials, 962 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 27. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Friday, July 31, there were 72 new cases of the virus from 269 tests for a positivity rate of 27%.

AZDHS reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 24% (79/327) on Friday, July 24; 10% (17/167) on Saturday, July 25; 12% (27/224) on Sunday, July 26; 17% (66/398) on Monday, July 27; 29% (37/128) on Tuesday, July 28; 17% (37/222) on Wednesday, July 29; and 40% (53/131) on Thursday, July 30.

According to AZDHS, 17,431 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 13,936 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,495 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5% have been positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Aug. 1, AZDHS was reporting 53 more deaths, and 2,992 new cases from 16,338 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. More than 177,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,747 have died, including more 750 in the past nine days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 4.6 million confirmed cases and 153,888 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 1. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, followed by Brazil and Mexico.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Bullhead City until at least Aug. 1, and in Lake Havasu City and Kingman until Sept. 1.