Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman issues 18 building permits for week ending July 31

The City of Kingman issued 18 building permits during the week ending July 31. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 18 building permits during the week ending July 31. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 1, 2020 5:53 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 24:

– Angle Homes: Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– Angle Homes; Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– E & R Electric: 3785 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.

– Ambient Edge: 3577 N. Ajo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 2 ton mini split.

– Ambient Edge: 3316 E. Boquillas Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.

– Eagle Masonry & Fence: Topock; retaining wall.

– Daniel Ott: 10116 E. La Casita St., Hackberry; electrical panel upgrade 100 amp.

– Maria Ramos: Kingman; replace siding to manufactured home.

– Country Haven Homes: 1010 E. John Norman Lane, Kingman; 200 amp sub panel for new garage.

– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3584 N. Bibo Road, Golden Valley; replace 40 gallon electric water heater.

– Prielipp Construction: 3428 N. London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City; demo bar and adjoining house and garage.

– William Blake: Oatman; electrical panel replacement to existing retail store.

– Eric Blazian: Dolan Springs; electric.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 23:

– McCon Building Corporation: 1737 Airway Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $46,851.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 1700 Maple St., Kingman; commercial demo; $47.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3600 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; residential demo; $47.

– Dennis Johnson: 3747 Dakota Road, Kingman; detached garage; $1,628.

– PM&M Electric: 502 Gold St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Havasu Solar: 2016 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Romar Electric: 1111 Kit Carson Road, Kingman; electric; $26.

– J & J Plumbing: 410 Gold Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Mohave Mesa Builders: 3690 N. Moore St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,689.

– Lawrence Potter: 2455 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,747.

– Mohave Mesa Builders: 2119 Gates Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,489.

– Fripps Mohave Construction: 2191 Chinook Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,445.

– Angle Homes: 5414 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 1110 Western Court, Kingman; pool; $995.

– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 2387 Seminole Drive, Kingman; pool; $506.

– H & H Development: 2540 Louise Ave., Kingman; remodel; $945.

– Discount Sign Company: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; addition to existing; $137.

– YESCO: 1850 Gates Ave., Kingman; attached to building; $229.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 31:

– Serenity Therapeutic Massage: 2215 E. Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. B, Kingman; massage.

– The Sacred Soap Shoppe: 3155 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; soap company.

– The Hillman Group: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; vending machines.

– Black Rock Builders: 2675 S. Metate Drive, Kingman; general contractor.

– Workman RV & Marine: 4918 Steinke Drive, Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Clover Accounting Services: 1907 Cliff Drive, Kingman; tax agent.

– Our Crafty Mess: 3906 N. Diamond Drive, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Suz Salon: 114 Tucker St., Ste. 1, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Paul’s Upholstery Service: 121 E. Beale St., Kingman; upholstery shop.

– Roadside Help: 537 Diamond Creek Road, Peach Springs; mobile auto repair.

– Arlan Associates: 3334 Laramie Ave., Kingman; technical services.

– Mattress & Furniture Properties: 3857 Highway 66, Kingman; retail trade.

– Battlecry Designs: 3149 N. Tanner St., Kingman; custom screen printing.

– Boowie Distributing Incorporated: 4105 N. Skylard Road, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Rugged Roofing: 4196 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Puffin Peacock: 1270 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

