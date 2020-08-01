Kingman issues 18 building permits for week ending July 31

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 24:

– Angle Homes: Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– Angle Homes; Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– Angle Homes: Kingman; block wall at rear of property.

– E & R Electric: 3785 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.

– Ambient Edge: 3577 N. Ajo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 2 ton mini split.

– Ambient Edge: 3316 E. Boquillas Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.

– Eagle Masonry & Fence: Topock; retaining wall.

– Daniel Ott: 10116 E. La Casita St., Hackberry; electrical panel upgrade 100 amp.

– Maria Ramos: Kingman; replace siding to manufactured home.

– Country Haven Homes: 1010 E. John Norman Lane, Kingman; 200 amp sub panel for new garage.

– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3584 N. Bibo Road, Golden Valley; replace 40 gallon electric water heater.

– Prielipp Construction: 3428 N. London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City; demo bar and adjoining house and garage.

– William Blake: Oatman; electrical panel replacement to existing retail store.

– Eric Blazian: Dolan Springs; electric.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 23:

– McCon Building Corporation: 1737 Airway Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $46,851.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 1700 Maple St., Kingman; commercial demo; $47.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3600 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; residential demo; $47.

– Dennis Johnson: 3747 Dakota Road, Kingman; detached garage; $1,628.

– PM&M Electric: 502 Gold St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Havasu Solar: 2016 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Romar Electric: 1111 Kit Carson Road, Kingman; electric; $26.

– J & J Plumbing: 410 Gold Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Mohave Mesa Builders: 3690 N. Moore St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,689.

– Lawrence Potter: 2455 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,747.

– Mohave Mesa Builders: 2119 Gates Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,489.

– Fripps Mohave Construction: 2191 Chinook Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,445.

– Angle Homes: 5414 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 1110 Western Court, Kingman; pool; $995.

– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 2387 Seminole Drive, Kingman; pool; $506.

– H & H Development: 2540 Louise Ave., Kingman; remodel; $945.

– Discount Sign Company: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; addition to existing; $137.

– YESCO: 1850 Gates Ave., Kingman; attached to building; $229.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 31:

– Serenity Therapeutic Massage: 2215 E. Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. B, Kingman; massage.

– The Sacred Soap Shoppe: 3155 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; soap company.

– The Hillman Group: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; vending machines.

– Black Rock Builders: 2675 S. Metate Drive, Kingman; general contractor.

– Workman RV & Marine: 4918 Steinke Drive, Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Clover Accounting Services: 1907 Cliff Drive, Kingman; tax agent.

– Our Crafty Mess: 3906 N. Diamond Drive, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Suz Salon: 114 Tucker St., Ste. 1, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Paul’s Upholstery Service: 121 E. Beale St., Kingman; upholstery shop.

– Roadside Help: 537 Diamond Creek Road, Peach Springs; mobile auto repair.

– Arlan Associates: 3334 Laramie Ave., Kingman; technical services.

– Mattress & Furniture Properties: 3857 Highway 66, Kingman; retail trade.

– Battlecry Designs: 3149 N. Tanner St., Kingman; custom screen printing.

– Boowie Distributing Incorporated: 4105 N. Skylard Road, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Rugged Roofing: 4196 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Puffin Peacock: 1270 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; retail trade.