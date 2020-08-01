Kingman issues 18 building permits for week ending July 31
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 24:
– Angle Homes: Kingman; block wall at rear of property.
– E & R Electric: 3785 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.
– Ambient Edge: 3577 N. Ajo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 2 ton mini split.
– Ambient Edge: 3316 E. Boquillas Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.
– Eagle Masonry & Fence: Topock; retaining wall.
– Daniel Ott: 10116 E. La Casita St., Hackberry; electrical panel upgrade 100 amp.
– Maria Ramos: Kingman; replace siding to manufactured home.
– Country Haven Homes: 1010 E. John Norman Lane, Kingman; 200 amp sub panel for new garage.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump.
– Plumbing By Jake: 3584 N. Bibo Road, Golden Valley; replace 40 gallon electric water heater.
– Prielipp Construction: 3428 N. London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City; demo bar and adjoining house and garage.
– William Blake: Oatman; electrical panel replacement to existing retail store.
– Eric Blazian: Dolan Springs; electric.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 23:
– McCon Building Corporation: 1737 Airway Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $46,851.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 1700 Maple St., Kingman; commercial demo; $47.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3600 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; residential demo; $47.
– Dennis Johnson: 3747 Dakota Road, Kingman; detached garage; $1,628.
– PM&M Electric: 502 Gold St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Havasu Solar: 2016 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Romar Electric: 1111 Kit Carson Road, Kingman; electric; $26.
– J & J Plumbing: 410 Gold Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Mohave Mesa Builders: 3690 N. Moore St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,689.
– Lawrence Potter: 2455 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,747.
– Mohave Mesa Builders: 2119 Gates Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,489.
– Fripps Mohave Construction: 2191 Chinook Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,445.
– Angle Homes: 5414 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 1110 Western Court, Kingman; pool; $995.
– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 2387 Seminole Drive, Kingman; pool; $506.
– H & H Development: 2540 Louise Ave., Kingman; remodel; $945.
– Discount Sign Company: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; addition to existing; $137.
– YESCO: 1850 Gates Ave., Kingman; attached to building; $229.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 31:
– Serenity Therapeutic Massage: 2215 E. Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. B, Kingman; massage.
– The Sacred Soap Shoppe: 3155 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; soap company.
– The Hillman Group: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; vending machines.
– Black Rock Builders: 2675 S. Metate Drive, Kingman; general contractor.
– Workman RV & Marine: 4918 Steinke Drive, Kingman; auto repair shop.
– Clover Accounting Services: 1907 Cliff Drive, Kingman; tax agent.
– Our Crafty Mess: 3906 N. Diamond Drive, Kingman; arts and crafts.
– Suz Salon: 114 Tucker St., Ste. 1, Kingman; beauty shop.
– Paul’s Upholstery Service: 121 E. Beale St., Kingman; upholstery shop.
– Roadside Help: 537 Diamond Creek Road, Peach Springs; mobile auto repair.
– Arlan Associates: 3334 Laramie Ave., Kingman; technical services.
– Mattress & Furniture Properties: 3857 Highway 66, Kingman; retail trade.
– Battlecry Designs: 3149 N. Tanner St., Kingman; custom screen printing.
– Boowie Distributing Incorporated: 4105 N. Skylard Road, Kingman; arts and crafts.
– Rugged Roofing: 4196 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; contractor.
– Puffin Peacock: 1270 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; retail trade.
