OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 01
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave 911 | August 2, 2020

Originally Published: August 1, 2020 6:01 p.m.

photo

Jacob Michael Kennedy (MCSO photo)

Aggravated Assault

Jacob Michael Kennedy, 23, of Topock, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies after reportedly assaulting a woman and discharging a firearm inside a residence on Monday, July 27.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 4500 block of Park Drive at approximately 3 p.m. and observed Kennedy in the driveway yelling at people in the residence, MCSO wrote in a news release. Kennedy was taken into custody after a brief struggle, law enforcement reported.

Deputies reportedly observed two vehicles on the property with broken windows. Inside the residence, deputies said they observed numerous broken items on the floor. Contact was made with the female victim, who advised that Kennedy had been drinking and became upset.

“She reported that he began to break items and stab walls inside the residence,” MCSO wrote. “The victim told deputies that during the incident, Kennedy choked her causing her to fall to the ground.”

She also told deputies that she was nearly shot when Kennedy discharged a firearm in the residence. Detectives reportedly located the weapon and a shell casing inside the home.

Kenney was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct with a weapon, all felonies, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

photo

Jacob Patrick Frazell (MCSO photo)

Dangerous drugs

Jacob Patrick Frazell, 26, of Kingman, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of drug-related charges on Wednesday, July 29.

At approximately 1 a.m., deputes contacted Frazell in the area of Swan Drive and Bluebird Lane. A records check showed that he had a felony warrant out of Kingman Justice Court for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to MCSO.

Frazell was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search reportedly revealed that Frazell was in possession of a plastic bag containing marijuana and a syringe containing a black substance that Frazell reportedly admitted was heroin.

Frazell was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Topock man arrested for alleged disorderly conduct with a weapon
Kingman man arrested on felony drug warrant
Mohave County 911 | July 12, 2020
Mohave Valley man arrested after allegedly making threatening statements
Mohave 911 | Nov. 4, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State