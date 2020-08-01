OFFERS
Obituary | James Everett Givans

James Everett Givans

James Everett Givans

Originally Published: August 1, 2020 6:31 p.m.

James Everett Givans, 82, died July 26, 2020 at his home in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by loved ones, music, and mountain views.

Born in Blackton, Arkansas to Hudie Clyde Givans and Eugenia Carroll Givans, Jim moved to Arizona as a teenager. He attended Phoenix College, later transferring and graduating from Arizona State University with his degree in engineering (Go Sun Devils!).

Jim lived in Newport Beach, California and Boulder, Colorado before settling in Kingman in 1989.

Jim made his career in manufactured home sales, owning and managing dealerships and serving as president of the California Manufactured Housing Association in the mid-1970s.

He enjoyed skiing, playing golf and going to the beach. He was a Dodgers and Diamondbacks fan, and was known for his good advice and great sense of humor.

Even when times were tough, “Jimmy’s world” was upbeat and interesting, if not 100% factually accurate – his stories of writing songs made famous by the Beach Boys always concluded with, “well, it COULD have happened that way.”

Devoted husband of 30 years to Shay Givans who survives him, Jim is remembered with love by Amy Givans Sheets (Jeff), Julie Givans Voller (Sandra), Tiffany Wilson (Steve), Sean Chapin (Tabitha) and Beth Givans, as well as 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who adored him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Club for Youth, PO Box 4362, Kingman, AZ 86402; theclubforyouth.org.

Arrangements are with Sutton Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2020. RSVP to celebratejimmie@gmail.com.

