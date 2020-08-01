Obituary | James W. Haberland

Oct. 27, 1950 – July 11, 2020

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, James W. “Jimmy” Haberland completed his “Circle of Life.” Jimmy was born, raised and worked in the City of Glendale, California. Jimmy was an Army Veteran. One of his favorite songs is by Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the USA.” He was a proud American Citizen.

Jimmy enjoyed riding his motorcycles. He would tell everyone, “I Ride to Eat; Eat to Ride.” He was a member of the NRA, and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. Jimmy was always devoting his time and coordinating events for others. Throughout most of his adult life, Jimmy participated in numerous fundraising/honor events such as the Veterans’ Day Parade, The Love Ride, Downed Officer, Toys for Tots, Los Angeles Mission, PGR, and many others.

Before retiring to South Dakota, he would ride his motorcycle from California to South Dakota every August to participate in the Annual Sturgis Rally. After his retirement, he and his wife, Kathy, relocated to Sturgis, South Dakota. Soon after, they joined the Sturgis South Dakota Police Department’s Volunteer In Police Services (VIPS). Jimmy and his wife absolutely loved the beauty of the Black Hills.

During the time they lived in South Dakota, they purchased/sold homes in Sturgis, Custer and Rapid City. While living in South Dakota, they joined the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR). It was around this time that Jimmy started working for The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) as an Applicant Services Program Specialist. He “really enjoyed” helping others in need.

After 11 years in South Dakota, Jimmy and his wife relocated to Kingman, Arizona. Jimmy joined the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department as a POSSE Volunteer. Also, he proudly continued his participation with the Patriot Guard Riders. Whenever called upon for help (by anyone), Jimmy would never say “No.”

Jimmy loves his family and friends. He is watching over us all. Heaven has a new Angel. Jimmy would say to all of us: “Follow Your Dreams.” He did.

Veteran Cremation provided by Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, 4764 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ, 86409.