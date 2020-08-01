OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 01
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | James W. Haberland

James W. Haberland

James W. Haberland

Originally Published: August 1, 2020 6:33 p.m.

Oct. 27, 1950 – July 11, 2020

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, James W. “Jimmy” Haberland completed his “Circle of Life.” Jimmy was born, raised and worked in the City of Glendale, California. Jimmy was an Army Veteran. One of his favorite songs is by Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the USA.” He was a proud American Citizen.

Jimmy enjoyed riding his motorcycles. He would tell everyone, “I Ride to Eat; Eat to Ride.” He was a member of the NRA, and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. Jimmy was always devoting his time and coordinating events for others. Throughout most of his adult life, Jimmy participated in numerous fundraising/honor events such as the Veterans’ Day Parade, The Love Ride, Downed Officer, Toys for Tots, Los Angeles Mission, PGR, and many others.

Before retiring to South Dakota, he would ride his motorcycle from California to South Dakota every August to participate in the Annual Sturgis Rally. After his retirement, he and his wife, Kathy, relocated to Sturgis, South Dakota. Soon after, they joined the Sturgis South Dakota Police Department’s Volunteer In Police Services (VIPS). Jimmy and his wife absolutely loved the beauty of the Black Hills.

During the time they lived in South Dakota, they purchased/sold homes in Sturgis, Custer and Rapid City. While living in South Dakota, they joined the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR). It was around this time that Jimmy started working for The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) as an Applicant Services Program Specialist. He “really enjoyed” helping others in need.

After 11 years in South Dakota, Jimmy and his wife relocated to Kingman, Arizona. Jimmy joined the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department as a POSSE Volunteer. Also, he proudly continued his participation with the Patriot Guard Riders. Whenever called upon for help (by anyone), Jimmy would never say “No.”

Jimmy loves his family and friends. He is watching over us all. Heaven has a new Angel. Jimmy would say to all of us: “Follow Your Dreams.” He did.

Veteran Cremation provided by Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, 4764 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ, 86409.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | George E. Keller
Obituary | Charles Edward Cornelius
Obituary: Arnold Norman Nelson
Obituary | Tommy D. Hancock
Obituary | Frank Eugene McGinnis

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State