Obituary | Mona May Robb-Medlin-Seeley

Mona May Robb-Medlin-Seeley, born Feb. 9, 1934 (86 years old) went home to the Kingdom of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2020.

Mona was a long-term resident of Kingman, Arizona. She was active in many church and community activities during her life in Kingman; a member of Kingman Christian Church, Puppeteers, Kingman Women’s Softball League, the Gold Diggers, various bowling teams, banker, escrow officer, owner/operator of Kingman Air Conditioning Heating and Cooling, Rainbow Girls, political supporter. She also ran for Mohave County Treasurer.

Mona graduated in 1952 from Mohave County Union High School. She married James R. Medlin Jr. and they had five children – James R. (Rodger) Medlin III (Kathy), Edna C. Owens(Bill), Roy D. Medlin Sr. (Nancy and Liza), Beulah F. Masters (Mark), Timothy J. Medlin (Sandra and Robin).

Mona was an artist and she created many canvas paintings, painted rocks, painted wood objects, beaded earrings, guard art, crocheting and quilting. Her talent had no boundaries. She had a passion for sewing. She designed and made most of her own clothing plus clothing for family and friends.

Mona loved to dance and took ballet, tap and gymnastics starting at an incredibly young age. She performed all over the state of Arizona. She traveled to Prescott once a month to dance for the Veterans at Prescott VA Hospital. She and Jim would almost always take home the prizes from dance competitions in and around the Kingman area. Mona was a swimmer and during her teen years, she was a lifeguard at the City of Kingman Pool where she also taught the baby swim classes and water survival classes. She performed in many high school plays and musicals. Mona also loved gardening and grew amazing flowers and vegetables.

Mona was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Lloyd Seeley; her granddaughters, Mona Elizabeth Masters, Falon Aloh Medlin; and her daughter-in-law, Liza Medlin.

Mona is survived by her five children and her grandchildren, Jason Medlin, Brandon Medlin, Dyanna Hoey, Rob Owens, Joey Forsse, Roy D. Medlin Jr., James Medlin, Samantha Ott, Stephanie Medlin, Raymond Ainsworth, Benny Ainsworth, Roni Jo Stoddard, Crystal Jacques, Mary Hornal, Stella Medlin Brossett, and Stella Sequoiah Dobbs; many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, step-children, step-great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren.

Mona lived a blessed life full in Christ and his perfect love.

A Memorial Service for Mona will be held sometime in October, 2020.