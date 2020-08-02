Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count eclipses 3,000

KINGMAN – Mohave County has reached another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases in the county surpassed the 3,000 mark, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Saturday, Aug. 1.

The 36 new cases reported Saturday raised the case count in the county to 3,001, with 145 deaths.

Eight of the new cases are in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, and include four patients in the 50-59 age range, and one each in the 0-10, 30-39, 40-49 and 60-69 age brackets. County health officials report that two of the patients are recovering at home and linked to other cases, while investigations will be conducted to determine the status of the six remaining cases.

There were also 15 new cases reported in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. There were 12 new cases in Lake Havasu City, and one in the Arizona Strip.

Bullhead City leads the county with 1,371 cases and 61 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 961 cases and 29 deaths.

Kingman has had a comparably small number of cases with 594, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 53.

There have also been 62 confirmed cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county noted in a recent news release that “the number of Mohave County confirmed cases has risen dramatically. Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly.”

More than 1,100 cases have been in the under-40 age groups, including 102 ages 0-10, 170 ages 11-19, and 446 ages 20-29.

Health officials advised residents to practice physical distancing, wear face masks in public and wash hands frequently.

“There remains the problem of an overall lack of interest in wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and true adherence to social distancing. This allows the COVID-19 virus to continue its march through our county,” county health officials noted in the news release.

July was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Mohave County. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,822) and half of the deaths (74) were logged in the month. In the seven-day period ending Saturday, Aug. 31 the county reported 316 new cases and 19 deaths.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 26 fewer cases and eight fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Saturday, Aug. 1.

According to county health officials, 962 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 27. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Saturday, Aug. 1, there were 37 new cases of the virus from 157 tests for a positivity rate of 24%.

AZDHS reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 10% (17/167) on Saturday, July 25; 12% (27/224) on Sunday, July 26; 17% (66/398) on Monday, July 27; 29% (37/128) on Tuesday, July 28; 17% (37/222) on Wednesday, July 29; 40% (53/131) on Thursday, July 30; and 27% (72/269) on Friday, July 31.

According to AZDHS, 17,588 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 14,072 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.3% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,516 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.1% have been positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Aug. 2, AZDHS was reporting 18 more deaths, and 1,465 new cases from 9,240 tests for a positivity rate of 16%. More than 178,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,765 have died, including more than 770 in the past 10 days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4.6 million confirmed cases and 154,925 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 2. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, followed by Brazil and Mexico.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.