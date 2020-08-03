Boats collide on Colorado River on July 31, 2 dead

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two men died when two boats collided where the Colorado River enters Lake Havasu on Friday, July 31 at about 7 p.m., according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded and pulled the men from the water. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third male was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Information provided by MCSO