Boats collide on Colorado River on July 31, 2 dead
Originally Published: August 3, 2020 11:30 a.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two men died when two boats collided where the Colorado River enters Lake Havasu on Friday, July 31 at about 7 p.m., according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded and pulled the men from the water. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third male was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Information provided by MCSO
