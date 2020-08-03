OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 03
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Boats collide on Colorado River on July 31, 2 dead

Two men were killed when two boats collided at the mouth of the Colorado River at Lake Havasu on Friday, July 31. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol boats are shown above. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office file photo)

Two men were killed when two boats collided at the mouth of the Colorado River at Lake Havasu on Friday, July 31. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol boats are shown above. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office file photo)

Originally Published: August 3, 2020 11:30 a.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two men died when two boats collided where the Colorado River enters Lake Havasu on Friday, July 31 at about 7 p.m., according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded and pulled the men from the water. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third male was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Information provided by MCSO

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MCSO locates 2 missing boaters
Phoenix man dies in boat crash on Lake Havasu
Lake Havasu and Colorado River to see increased safety presence
Labor Day results in three deaths
Missing person in Colorado River near Lake Havasu City
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State